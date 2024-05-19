Cloudy Weather Likely To Persist In City
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2024 | 01:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The local Met Office Sunday predicted a partly cloudy to cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.
The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 44 degrees centigrade and 30 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.
Partly cloudy to cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minor die of electric shock3 seconds ago
-
AC seals two fuel agencies, petrol pump5 seconds ago
-
Heatwave; public advised to consume homemade drinks8 seconds ago
-
Farmers urged to avail lab’s facility12 seconds ago
-
Experts call for early diagnosis, management to eradicate hypertension20 minutes ago
-
PM for necessary arrangements to bring back students from Kyrgyz Republic50 minutes ago
-
FIA operations against illegal currency business continue in Swabi, Peshawar50 minutes ago
-
SSP Sanghar visits temples to investigate theft incident50 minutes ago
-
OPF to establish new female academic block in Rawalpindi50 minutes ago
-
WASA defaulters given last chance till May 31 to clear arrears50 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 274,000 cusecs water60 minutes ago
-
CWAs to boost overseas employment opportunities for Pakistanis abroad1 hour ago