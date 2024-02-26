Open Menu

CM Announces Immediate Measures To Tackle Inflation

February 26, 2024

CM announces immediate measures to tackle inflation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Upon assuming office as the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif swiftly announced measures to alleviate inflation.

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, the CM immediately ordered sustainable measures for price control and called for an immediate action plan.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the establishment of a dedicated department for price control within five days and emphasized the need to monitor the demand and supply system.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif stressed that temporary measures are insufficient and declared controlling inflation as her top priority.

She advocated for the development of a sustainable system to combat high prices, particularly focusing on controlling the prices of fruits, vegetables, and other essential food items. Maryam Nawaz Sharif also emphasized the need for strict punishment for those involved in price hike.

The meeting was attended by Parvaiz Rasheed, Members Assembly Marriyum Aurangzeb, Azma Bukhari, Bilal Kiyani, Afzal Khokhar, Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, IG Punjab, Chairman Planning & Development, Secretaries, police officials, and other stakeholders.

