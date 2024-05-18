CM Bugti announces highest award for Shaheed Major Babar Khan Niazi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti announced the highest award for Shaheed Major Babar Khan Niazi, who was martyred during an intelligence-based operation against terrorists in the Sambaza area of district Zhob in Balochistan.

He said Balochistan is indebted to Shaheed Major Babar Khan Niazi and the sacrifices of the martyrs can never be forgotten.

The CM visited Mianwali on Saturday, where he condoled with Noor Khan, the father of Major Babar Khan Niazi and the brothers of the martyr, who was martyred during an operation against terrorists.

Provincial Ministers Sardar Sarfraz Ahmed Domki, Mir Shoaib Noshirwani, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui and Deputy Commissioner Khalid Javed Goraya were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the media after the condolence, the CM said, "We are proud of Major Babar Khan Niazi, who scarifies his life on the protection of mother land against the menace of terrorism. He demonstrated the bravery he showed while fighting against the terrorists is an example of himself".

CM Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said he fought bravely on many fronts against terrorism and sent many terrorists to hell.

“Shaheed was a brave young man of the Pakistan Army, on whom the whole nation is proud.

Shaheed was the brave son of a brave father. We pay tribute to his father, Noor Khan, who with courage, determination, patience and steadfastness accepted the martyrdom of his brave son for the dear country. If such a father continues to give birth to such brave sons, then no power in the world can defeat Pakistan”, he said.

The CM said that every single drop of the blood of Major Babar Khan Niazi Shaheed will be avenged as his blood has been shed for the protection of us and our people. Major Babar Khan Niazi Shaheed has sacrificed his life to protect the innocents and people of Balochistan are indebted to him.

The CM has announced the highest award for the bereaved family of Shaheed Major Babar Khan Niazi from the government of Balochistan.

Sarfraz Bugti stated that he has informed the father of Shaheed Babar that Balochistan is his second home. He emphasised that the people have equal rights in the province and assured that the great sacrifice and kindness will never be forgotten.

"We are here to convey the message that every child of Balochistan stands with its army. We are united in the war against terrorism," he said.

He further said that everyone must fight this war against terrorism and prove that every individual in the nation will stand as a solid barrier against the nefarious activities of terrorists.