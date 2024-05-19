CM Bugti felicitates Hazara community on Hazara Culture Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, has felicitated the Hazara community on the occasion of Hazara Culture Day.

In his congratulatory message, the Chief Minister said that the Hazara community living in Quetta for centuries, is known for its unique culture, bravery and distinct traditions.

Hazara culture has a beautiful glimpse of Central Asian colors and local culture.

He said that the Hazara community has always played an important role in the development and progress of Balochistan and the country.

The Hazara community has served in many important positions for the development and prosperity of the province and the country, he added.

Sarfraz Bugti said that the Hazara community has always proved its strong patriotism for the defense and stability of Balochistan and the country.

He said that the special cuisine and attire of Hazara culture make it even more unique. In the Hazara literature, we also find national unity and harmony, which gives a clear message of national unity and solidarity.