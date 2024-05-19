CM Bugti Felicitates Hazara Community On Hazara Culture Day
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2024 | 10:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, has felicitated the Hazara community on the occasion of Hazara Culture Day.
In his congratulatory message, the Chief Minister said that the Hazara community living in Quetta for centuries, is known for its unique culture, bravery and distinct traditions.
Hazara culture has a beautiful glimpse of Central Asian colors and local culture.
He said that the Hazara community has always played an important role in the development and progress of Balochistan and the country.
The Hazara community has served in many important positions for the development and prosperity of the province and the country, he added.
Sarfraz Bugti said that the Hazara community has always proved its strong patriotism for the defense and stability of Balochistan and the country.
He said that the special cuisine and attire of Hazara culture make it even more unique. In the Hazara literature, we also find national unity and harmony, which gives a clear message of national unity and solidarity.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM directs for all out support to assist repatriated students from Bishkek: Musadik2 minutes ago
-
Edu ministry rebuild school in N. Waziristan destroyed by terrorists2 minutes ago
-
7 drug dealers apprehended during crackdown12 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to promoting renewable energy: Leghari12 minutes ago
-
'Democracy why and how' Shaheed Bhutto Foundation hosts book launch12 minutes ago
-
Noor Muhammad Dummar emphasizes to enhance capacity of Levies Force, developed it on modern lines12 minutes ago
-
3 huts gutted in fire incident22 minutes ago
-
PPP appreciates govt efforts for safe return of Pakistani students from Bishkek22 minutes ago
-
DC reviews arrangements made for Heatwave32 minutes ago
-
APSUP condemns recent attacks on Pak students in Kyrgyzstan32 minutes ago
-
Wah Cantt Board seals three food outlets for violations.32 minutes ago
-
SFA conducts 2-day training event focused on HPLC, FT-IR32 minutes ago