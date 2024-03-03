CM condoles demise of singer Amjad Pervaiz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expressed her deep sense of sorrow over the death of known singer Amjad Pervaiz.

In her condolence message, the CM expressed her heartfelt sympathy with the family members of the late Amjad Pervaiz.

The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Maryam remarked that the services of Amjad Pervaiz in the art of music will be remembered for long.