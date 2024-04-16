Open Menu

CM Directs Irrigation, Agri Depts To Introduce Low Delta High Yield Crops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM

CM directs Irrigation, Agri depts to introduce low delta high yield crops

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressing concern over the impact of climate change on water scarcity said that this could be addressed by introducing a new cropping pattern that includes low delta crops aimed at reducing water consumption and increasing efficiency in agriculture.

He said that climate change impact was emerging in the shape of water scarcity. “In order to tackle water scarcity his government is planning a new cropping pattern that includes low delta, high-yield crops to reduce water intake and upturn agricultural efficiency.

This he said while presiding over a joint meeting of Irrigation and Agriculture departments here at the CM House. The meeting was attended by Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Secretary Irrigation Zareef Khero and officers of the agriculture department.

The CM said that during the Kharif season-2024 water shortage was expected to 30 per cent but it could be more acute, therefore our agriculture sector would suffer. “I want the Irrigation and Agriculture depts to sit together and chalk out a plan for changing the cropping patterns,” he said and added that the list of the proposed/recommended crops may be submitted to him for further discussion and approval.

The CM Murad Shah directed Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah to chair joint meetings of the irrigation and agriculture departments and work plans for changing the cropping pattern so that the low-delta high-yield crops could be introduced.

Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah said that he would activate the agriculture department’s Research wing for necessary research so that that could be disseminated to the farmers and growers.

The CM directed Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro to ensure the efficient use of water by the growers. “This becomes a joint responsibility of the Irrigation and Agriculture depts to educate the farmer for efficient and effective use of water,” he said and added this was the reason his government has given priority to the lining of water courses.

According to the chief minister conservation in agriculture has become important. He added that there were various for agricultural water conservation, including Drip Irrigation, Sprinkle system, dry farming, conservation tillage and various others. “We have to study which method suits of weather, which method would be successful in which area, and how and when to start,” he said and added this all needed an appropriate study and research.

The Minister Irrigation briefed the chief minister on the reconstruction/repair of the irrigation network/system damaged by the recent floods.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Shortage Chief Minister Water Agriculture May Murad Ali Shah All Government

Recent Stories

Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza

13 minutes ago
 Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tourn ..

Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow

1 hour ago
 President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced ..

President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah

3 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

4 hours ago
 Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak ..

Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series

5 hours ago
 LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notific ..

LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133

5 hours ago
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy C ..

Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed

6 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms

7 hours ago
 Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan ..

Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for ne ..

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan