CM Directs Irrigation, Agri Depts To Introduce Low Delta High Yield Crops
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressing concern over the impact of climate change on water scarcity said that this could be addressed by introducing a new cropping pattern that includes low delta crops aimed at reducing water consumption and increasing efficiency in agriculture.
He said that climate change impact was emerging in the shape of water scarcity. “In order to tackle water scarcity his government is planning a new cropping pattern that includes low delta, high-yield crops to reduce water intake and upturn agricultural efficiency.
This he said while presiding over a joint meeting of Irrigation and Agriculture departments here at the CM House. The meeting was attended by Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Secretary Irrigation Zareef Khero and officers of the agriculture department.
The CM said that during the Kharif season-2024 water shortage was expected to 30 per cent but it could be more acute, therefore our agriculture sector would suffer. “I want the Irrigation and Agriculture depts to sit together and chalk out a plan for changing the cropping patterns,” he said and added that the list of the proposed/recommended crops may be submitted to him for further discussion and approval.
The CM Murad Shah directed Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah to chair joint meetings of the irrigation and agriculture departments and work plans for changing the cropping pattern so that the low-delta high-yield crops could be introduced.
Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah said that he would activate the agriculture department’s Research wing for necessary research so that that could be disseminated to the farmers and growers.
The CM directed Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro to ensure the efficient use of water by the growers. “This becomes a joint responsibility of the Irrigation and Agriculture depts to educate the farmer for efficient and effective use of water,” he said and added this was the reason his government has given priority to the lining of water courses.
According to the chief minister conservation in agriculture has become important. He added that there were various for agricultural water conservation, including Drip Irrigation, Sprinkle system, dry farming, conservation tillage and various others. “We have to study which method suits of weather, which method would be successful in which area, and how and when to start,” he said and added this all needed an appropriate study and research.
The Minister Irrigation briefed the chief minister on the reconstruction/repair of the irrigation network/system damaged by the recent floods.
Recent Stories
Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow
President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain
Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IIUI ranked among top 51-100 in QS World subject rankings2 minutes ago
-
CM reviews K-IV augmentation works2 minutes ago
-
Another 14 arrested for selling Roti, Naan at high rates2 minutes ago
-
Another 14 arrested for selling Roti, Naan at high rates2 minutes ago
-
PFA unearths two fake beverage units3 minutes ago
-
DC reviews performance of MCL regulation wing12 minutes ago
-
Three held with drugs12 minutes ago
-
IG Police visits scene of killing laborers in Nushki to ensure protection of people12 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program12 minutes ago
-
CM visits THQ Murree, reviews medical facilities12 minutes ago
-
Rs.769.2 million fine imposed on 7,336 electricity thieves in 220 days: FESCO12 minutes ago
-
Punjabi Mushaira held13 minutes ago