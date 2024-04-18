CM directs to prepare wheat purchase plan for next season

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday directed food department to prepare next season wheat purchase plan for getting approval from provincial cabinet

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday directed food department to prepare next season wheat purchase plan for getting approval from provincial cabinet.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of food department that discussed matters relating to food safety authority and mandate of food department.

The meeting was attended by food minister, Zahir Shah Toru, Additional Chief Secretary, Syed Imtiaz Hussain, Secretary Food, Zareef-ul-Mani, Secretary Finance, Amair Sultan Tareen, Secretary Health, Mehmood Aslam and concerned officials.

Issuing directives to prepare wheat purchase plan, KP CM stressed to ensure transparency in buying process and maintain quality of wheat.

He also directed to fully implement decision of provincial government about reducing weight of plain bread (Roti) and said that government would consider relief of baker if they comply with the decision of KP government.

KP CM directed to establish Model Bazars at level of all divisional headquarters to control price hike and provide quality food items to people.

He also directed to increase penalty amount on business owners that are defying government orders to maintain quality of food.

He directed to monitor quality of milk that is brought in the province from outside and to increase number of food testing laboratories.

He also directed installation of CCTV cameras on check posts and said finance department would provide the needed funds for the purpose.