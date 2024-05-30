CM For Taking All Possible Steps To Extinguish Fire In Soon Valley Forests
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 01:30 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) An alarming fire eruption occurred in the forests of Soon Valley and efforts for extinguishing the fire are underway.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif sought a report on the occurrence of terrible fire eruption in the forests of Soon Valley.
The CM and Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb paid tribute to the watchman Syed Ghulam Raza for embracing martyrdom during the fire eruption incident.
The CM expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the family members of the watchman. She said, “I salute the martyred watchman for laying down his precious life while performing his duties.
" She added the Punjab government stands with the family members of the martyred watchman in this hour of grief.
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on the request of district administration Khushab, directed the PDMA to undertake an aerial operation for extinguishing the fire. She said that the forests of Soon Valley are a national asset, and all possible steps should be taken for timely putting out the fire.
CM Maryam Naweaz Sharif directed the concerned institutions to remain fully alert till completely overcoming the fire eruption in the Soon Valley.
Recent Stories
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..
Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children
Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims
Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office
Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..
Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source
NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Arts Council to hold seminar in memory of Hyder Baksh Jatoi on June 21 hour ago
-
BISP disburse Rs 633.979 mln in deserving women in Sindh1 hour ago
-
Fire burns Pharmacy, mattress shop1 hour ago
-
AJK PM advises SDMA to remain alert to deal with any natural catastrophe2 hours ago
-
Mirpur AJK continues in grip of severe heat wave2 hours ago
-
2 killed, one injured in two different incidents2 hours ago
-
SPA triumphs at Arab Media Excellence Awards 2024 in digital media category2 hours ago
-
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution2 hours ago
-
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared ancient heritage2 hours ago
-
Fire burns pharmacy, mattress shops2 hours ago
-
Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals2 hours ago
-
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children2 hours ago