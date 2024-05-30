CM for taking all possible steps to extinguish fire in Soon Valley forests

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) An alarming fire eruption occurred in the forests of Soon Valley and efforts for extinguishing the fire are underway.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif sought a report on the occurrence of terrible fire eruption in the forests of Soon Valley.

The CM and Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb paid tribute to the watchman Syed Ghulam Raza for embracing martyrdom during the fire eruption incident.

The CM expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the family members of the watchman. She said, “I salute the martyred watchman for laying down his precious life while performing his duties.

" She added the Punjab government stands with the family members of the martyred watchman in this hour of grief.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on the request of district administration Khushab, directed the PDMA to undertake an aerial operation for extinguishing the fire. She said that the forests of Soon Valley are a national asset, and all possible steps should be taken for timely putting out the fire.

CM Maryam Naweaz Sharif directed the concerned institutions to remain fully alert till completely overcoming the fire eruption in the Soon Valley.