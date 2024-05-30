Open Menu

CM For Taking All Possible Steps To Extinguish Fire In Soon Valley Forests

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 01:30 AM

CM for taking all possible steps to extinguish fire in Soon Valley forests

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) An alarming fire eruption occurred in the forests of Soon Valley and efforts for extinguishing the fire are underway.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif sought a report on the occurrence of terrible fire eruption in the forests of Soon Valley.

The CM and Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb paid tribute to the watchman Syed Ghulam Raza for embracing martyrdom during the fire eruption incident.

The CM expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the family members of the watchman. She said, “I salute the martyred watchman for laying down his precious life while performing his duties.

" She added the Punjab government stands with the family members of the martyred watchman in this hour of grief.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on the request of district administration Khushab, directed the PDMA to undertake an aerial operation for extinguishing the fire. She said that the forests of Soon Valley are a national asset, and all possible steps should be taken for timely putting out the fire.

CM Maryam Naweaz Sharif directed the concerned institutions to remain fully alert till completely overcoming the fire eruption in the Soon Valley.

Related Topics

Fire Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb Alert Khushab Family All

Recent Stories

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

2 hours ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

2 hours ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

2 hours ago
 Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ& ..

Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution

2 hours ago
 DPM Dar underscores significance of collective eff ..

DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..

2 hours ago
 Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

2 hours ago
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment ..

Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children

2 hours ago
 Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

2 hours ago
 Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outs ..

Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office

2 hours ago
 Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming ..

Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..

2 hours ago
 Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic so ..

Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source

2 hours ago
 NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul f ..

NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan