CM GB Condemns Diamer Bus Attack, Vows To Crush Terrorists

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan has strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on a Rawalpindi-bound passenger bus in Diamer and vowed that the perpetrators will be brought to justice

In a statement issued on Saturday, Haji Gulbar Khan said that a special team has been formed to investigate the incident, which is being closely reviewed. He assured that the government will use all its resources to arrest the culprits and that they will be severely punished.

The Chief Minister also expressed sympathy with the families of the martyrs and the injured and said that the government of Gilgit-Baltistan is with them in this difficult time.

He vowed that the blood of the martyrs would not be allowed to go in vain and that all the murderers would be brought to justice.

Gulbar Khan further said that the provincial government is taking all possible steps to establish peace in Gilgit-Baltistan and that no one will be allowed to sabotage peace.

