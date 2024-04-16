CM Grants Rs 1m For Treatment Of Singer Ghulam Abbas
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) On special direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir reached the house of famous singer Ghulam Abbas to present him a check of Rs 1 million for his treatment.
He also conveyed him a message of good wishes from the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
The chief minister prayed for singer Ghulam Abbas's complete and speedy recovery, saying that singer Ghulam Abbas is Pakistan’s cultural asset. The Punjab government will provide full support for his treatment.
Singer Ghulam Abbas thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her kind patronage and support.
