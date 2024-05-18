CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif undertook commercial launching of Pakistan's first Nawaz Sharif IT City Project, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif undertook commercial launching of Pakistan's first Nawaz Sharif IT City Project, here on Saturday.

The CM unveiled the official "logo" of Nawaz Sharif IT City. An informative documentary about the Nawaz Sharif IT City Project was presented at the ceremony. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between CBD and 15 IT & Education companies for the Nawaz Sharif IT City. CEO CBD Mansoor Janjua and representatives of national and international institutions signed the MoU. Those showing distinctive and exemplary performance in various sectors of Information Technology were granted awards.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif also had photographs with those getting awards. CEO CBD Authority Imran Amin apprised about the aims and objectives of Nawaz Sharif IT city project.

CEO Imran Amin apprised that Pakistan's first Data Centre is being established in Nawaz Sharif IT City. Ambassadors of China, USA,Turkey and other countries especially participated in the ceremony. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif welcomed all the respectable Ambassadors, Provincial Ministers and other participants in the ceremony.

Addressing the foundation laying ceremony of Nawaz Sharif IT City Project, the CM said, ''We have laid the foundation stone of Nawaz Sharif IT City Project in a short span of 2.5 months.” Today a new history is being written with the laying of the foundation stone of Nawaz Sharif IT City and her heart is filled with joy and happiness, she said. This IT City is attributed to the name of Nawaz Sharif who laid the foundation of a modern Pakistan and always paved the path of progress, she mentioned. “Nawaz Sharif laid the foundation of 3G and 4G. Nawaz Sharif built motorways and did the atomic explosions. I want to see an IT revolution in Pakistan. I commend Imran Amin as he performed a wonderful job. Now he should get the IT City completed at the earliest” she mentioned.

The CM saidvVarious international Tech-Giants are coming to the Nawaz Sharif IT City and 10 companies are establishing their offices in it. Nawaz Sharif IT City comprises 853 acres of land.

“We have made it tax-free for 10 years.” IT and Tech District, Knowledge City and Film City will be established in the Nawaz Sharif IT City. International Universities will set up their campuses in the Knowledge City. A Film City for the promotion of films will be set up in the Nawaz Sharif IT City which will encompass the latest equipment and technology. “We have made the IT City Tax-Free for 10 years in order to provide initiatives to the businessmen of various companies. If the companies need land then we will give them and if they need grey structure then we will build it for them. We will set up incubators for the progress of youth in the IT sector. We launched a Skills Development Program for 4 thousand children a few days ago in which market based IT courses are being conducted. We hired expert trainers for the children so that the children can get jobs right after completion of their training.”

Nawaz Sharif IT City will provide opportunity to youth to move forward side by side with the world. The children will be granted international certification on the completion of their IT courses so that acquiring free licensing can become further easier for them. If such a big IT revolution came in India then why it cannot come in Pakistan? 10 IT City buildings must be established in one year. Motorways, laptops, 3G, 4G are all distinctive sparkling signs of PML-N. “We will provide Free Wifi facility across Punjab. We are going to relaunch the laptop scheme soon. By the grace of Allah Almighty we will provide E-bikes soon. I have directed E-bikes to be given to approximately 10 thousand young girls who submitted their applications.”

Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Federal Minister Shaza Khawaja, Senior Minister Marryum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari, Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Sohaib Ahmed Barth, Zeeshan Rafique, Bilal Akbar, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Chairman RUDA Azfar Nasir, Commissioner Lahore and other officials were also present on the occasion.