CM Maryam Nawaz Receives First Guard Of Honour, Assumes Office

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif arrived at the Chief Minister's office, where she was greeted with a guard of honor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif arrived at the Chief Minister's office, where she was greeted with a guard of honor and saluted by the armed police force, marking her official assumption of office as the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab.

