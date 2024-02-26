CM Maryam Nawaz Receives First Guard Of Honour, Assumes Office
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif arrived at the Chief Minister's office, where she was greeted with a guard of honor
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif arrived at the Chief Minister's office, where she was greeted with a guard of honor and saluted by the armed police force, marking her official assumption of office as the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab.
