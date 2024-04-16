CM, Nawaz Sharif reach public to find bread’s price

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, along with her father and PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, reached public to ascertain the price of bread.

They met bakers at Adda Plot and asked them about the price of Roti and Naan.

Both leaders also sought public opinion about the new price of bread.

PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif assured the people that he would personally review the price of bread.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also inspected the rate list on the occasion.

The people expressed pleasant surprise seeing Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif amidst them.