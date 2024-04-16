CM, Nawaz Sharif Reach Public To Find Bread’s Price
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, along with her father and PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, reached public to ascertain the price of bread.
They met bakers at Adda Plot and asked them about the price of Roti and Naan.
Both leaders also sought public opinion about the new price of bread.
PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif assured the people that he would personally review the price of bread.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also inspected the rate list on the occasion.
The people expressed pleasant surprise seeing Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif amidst them.
Recent Stories
Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow
President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain
Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt fires 57 employees of Auqaaf & Religious Affairs deptt57 seconds ago
-
DC inaugurates wheat harvest campaign1 minute ago
-
CCC resolves to launch stern legal action against baseless propaganda about security forces1 minute ago
-
Govt takes measures to address employment concerns of visually impaired individuals: Minister11 minutes ago
-
Police searched “Dhoke Syedan” area11 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police elevates 43 ASIs and 24 HCs to higher ranks in major promotion drive11 minutes ago
-
CM grants Rs 1m for treatment of singer Ghulam Abbas11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia finalise implementation mechanism to execute investment matters11 minutes ago
-
DIG Operations conducts night inspections, commends officers, personnel11 minutes ago
-
Step afoot to provide sports opportunities to youth: DG Sports11 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive cleanliness week to start soon: Commissioner21 minutes ago
-
Turkiye Ambassador calls on Defence minister21 minutes ago