CM Of KP Condemns Tragic Bus Shooting In Chilas, Offers Condolences, Assures Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2023 | 12:50 PM

CM of KP condemns tragic bus shooting in Chilas, offers condolences, assures cooperation

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Chief Minister KPK Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah has expressed profound grief over the tragic incident of an unknown armed attack on a passenger bus in the Hudur area of Chilas at Karakoram Highway (KKH), resulting in the loss of precious human lives.

In an official statement from his office, the Chief Minister strongly condemned the incident and extended heartfelt sympathies to the grieving families.

CM Arshad Hussain Shah offered sincere condolences and prayers for the forgiveness and patience of the families affected by this devastating event. He also conveyed best wishes for the swift recovery of those injured in the attack.

Taking swift action, the Chief Minister contacted the Additional Chief Secretary Interior, directing him to closely monitor the security situation in the border areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Quetta-Karachi highway.

Emphasizing the importance of maintaining law and order, Chief Minister Shah instructed local police to remain vigilant, ensuring the safety and security of residents.

Additionally, he reassured the government of Gilgit-Baltistan of the full cooperation and collaboration of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in all aspects.

This tragic incident has prompted the Chief Minister to address security concerns and prioritize the well-being of the affected families, showcasing a commitment to swift action and collaboration between regions.

