CM Pays Tribute To Security Force For Thwarting Attack On Turbat Naval Airbase
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday paid tribute to the security forces for thwarting the terrorist attack on Turbat Naval Airbase.
He said that the terrorists were defeated by the timely action of the security forces saying that the forces took effective action and brought the terrorists to hell.
The CM said provincial government was determined to root out the menace of terrorism from the province and the country.
He said that the entire nation stands by its brave security forces for foiling design of nefarious anti-peace elements.
