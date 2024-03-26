Open Menu

CM Pays Tribute To Security Force For Thwarting Attack On Turbat Naval Airbase

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM

CM pays tribute to security force for thwarting attack on Turbat Naval Airbase

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday paid tribute to the security forces for thwarting the terrorist attack on Turbat Naval Airbase.

He said that the terrorists were defeated by the timely action of the security forces saying that the forces took effective action and brought the terrorists to hell.

The CM said provincial government was determined to root out the menace of terrorism from the province and the country.

He said that the entire nation stands by its brave security forces for foiling design of nefarious anti-peace elements.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Balochistan Chief Minister Turbat From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to ..

Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..

5 minutes ago
 LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by ..

LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections

31 minutes ago
 Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

56 minutes ago
 PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke R ..

PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi

1 hour ago
 Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakista ..

Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat

2 hours ago
 Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home S ..

Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..

3 hours ago
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite st ..

Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incide ..

Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident

15 hours ago
 Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala ..

Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College

15 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan