CM Pledges Priority For Farmers' Welfare
Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has made a resolute commitment to prioritize the welfare of Punjab's farmers by ensuring the uninterrupted supply of fertilizer.
Chairing a special meeting on the availability and need of fertilizer in the province, here on Tuesday, she warned that failure to prevent fertilizer hoarding and smuggling would not be tolerated at all.
The chief minister directed the relevant authorities to ensure effective measures to prevent hoarding and illegal transportation of fertilizers. She also emphasised on the need to adopt foolproof procedures to ensure availability of fertilizers to the farmers.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to take steps for the effective digital monitoring of fertilizer supply from plant to dealer. She also decided in principle to establish special helpline for registration in Kisan Card Programme.
Earlier, it was briefed by the authorities concerned that demand and production of urea fertilizer in Punjab is about 6.5 million tonnes. About 70 percent of the country's production of urea fertilizer is used for rabi and kharif crops in Punjab.
In the meeting, satisfaction was expressed over the trend of reduction in fertilizer rates. Recommendations for amendments to the Pesticide and Fertilizer Act were also considered in the meeting.
Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Agriculture Minister Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain, MPA Sania Ashiq and Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, Secretaries Finance, Agriculture, Industry, Principal Secretary to the CM and other relevant officers were also present.
Recent Stories
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Heatwave likely to grip Karachi division from May 297 minutes ago
-
APPSMA celebrates Yom-e-Takbeer17 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt gives nod to SBKWU to announce result of teachers hiring17 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with zeal in Balochistan27 minutes ago
-
Police raid gambling den, arrest 16 gamblers in Pindigheb27 minutes ago
-
Ecotourism flourishes in Kalam following increase of temperature in KP, Punjab27 minutes ago
-
DG Hajj highlights measures to facilitate pilgrims in Saudi Arabia37 minutes ago
-
PPP delegations meet governor, congratulate on assuming charge37 minutes ago
-
PM appreciates Pak Navy for foiling drug smuggling activity37 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer observed with enthusiasm in Suhbatpur47 minutes ago
-
Nawaz's love, services to nation made him party President again: Shehbaz47 minutes ago
-
Country's economic indicators improving: Nawaz Sharif57 minutes ago