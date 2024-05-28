Open Menu

CM Pledges Priority For Farmers' Welfare

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2024 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has made a resolute commitment to prioritize the welfare of Punjab's farmers by ensuring the uninterrupted supply of fertilizer.

Chairing a special meeting on the availability and need of fertilizer in the province, here on Tuesday, she warned that failure to prevent fertilizer hoarding and smuggling would not be tolerated at all.

The chief minister directed the relevant authorities to ensure effective measures to prevent hoarding and illegal transportation of fertilizers. She also emphasised on the need to adopt foolproof procedures to ensure availability of fertilizers to the farmers.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to take steps for the effective digital monitoring of fertilizer supply from plant to dealer. She also decided in principle to establish special helpline for registration in Kisan Card Programme.

Earlier, it was briefed by the authorities concerned that demand and production of urea fertilizer in Punjab is about 6.5 million tonnes. About 70 percent of the country's production of urea fertilizer is used for rabi and kharif crops in Punjab.

In the meeting, satisfaction was expressed over the trend of reduction in fertilizer rates. Recommendations for amendments to the Pesticide and Fertilizer Act were also considered in the meeting.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Agriculture Minister Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain, MPA Sania Ashiq and Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, Secretaries Finance, Agriculture, Industry, Principal Secretary to the CM and other relevant officers were also present.

