CM Prays For Safety Of Iranian President

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2024 | 11:30 PM

CM prays for Safety of Iranian president

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday that the people of Punjab are praying for the safety of Iranian President Syed Ibrahim Al-Raisi and his associates.

The CM said: "People of Pakistan are with the people of Iran in their hour of difficulty and trouble."

