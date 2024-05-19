CM Prays For Safety Of Iranian President
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2024 | 11:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday that the people of Punjab are praying for the safety of Iranian President Syed Ibrahim Al-Raisi and his associates.
The CM said: "People of Pakistan are with the people of Iran in their hour of difficulty and trouble."
