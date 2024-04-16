CM Visits THQ Murree, Reviews Medical Facilities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed indignation on seeing long queues of patients in the OPD, when she suddenly reached Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Murree.
The CM reprimanded the MS for making patients wait, and warned him to fix the hospital system, said a handout issued here on Tuesday. Maryam Nawaz visited various departments and wards of the hospital including OPD, Emergency, Medical Ward, Gynecology and Nursery.
The CM comforted a sick mother and her daughter, assuring them that everything would be fine. She expressed her love and compassion for a little child under treatment there, and directed the doctor to provide him best treatment facilities.
The CM also visited patients in the emergency ward one by one and prayed for their speedy recovery. She directed to ensure better care of patients in the emergency.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif interacted with the patients and their families and inquired about facilities in the hospital. She also inquired about the provision of free medicines and medical tests in the hospital. She inspected the PCU center, and reviewed treatment facilities there.
An elderly patient told the Chief Minister that medicines were available and there was no problem.
On her return from the hospital, the CM posed for a picture and hugged a female security guard on her request.
Recent Stories
Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow
President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain
Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews performance of MCL regulation wing5 minutes ago
-
CM directs Irrigation, Agri depts to introduce low delta high yield crops5 minutes ago
-
Three held with drugs5 minutes ago
-
IG Police visits scene of killing laborers in Nushki to ensure protection of people5 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program5 minutes ago
-
Rs.769.2 million fine imposed on 7,336 electricity thieves in 220 days: FESCO5 minutes ago
-
Punjabi Mushaira held6 minutes ago
-
Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza6 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city26 minutes ago
-
Two brothers shot dead over old enmity36 minutes ago
-
13 cases referred to drug court36 minutes ago
-
District admin crackdown: 592 fined, 79 arrested45 minutes ago