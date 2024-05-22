CMIT Playing Role For Timely Completion Of Public Welfare Projects: Dostain
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 12:30 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Chairman of Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) Dostain Jamaldeni on Tuesday said that CMIT was playing its role for ensuring timely completion of public welfare development projects.
He expressed these views while talking on the occasion of the inspection of ongoing development projects at BRC College Uthal.
Dostain Jamaldeni said that the CMIT was also striving to ensure proper utilization and transparency of development project funds.
Engineers and contractors of the respective departments of CMIT will sit together and solve the issues to successfully complete the auditorium project of BRC College Uthal, he said.
The Chairman of CMIT said that due to the delay in the completion of the projects, the people were not able to benefit from the timely results of these projects.
He also issued orders to the administrative officers on the occasion of the visit
On the occasion, he was told that if the funds for the projects were not released on time, every project would not be completed for years.
Chairman CMIT expressed his resentment over the suspension of the construction work of BRC Auditorium for a long time and said that no further delay would be allowed in the construction work of the college.
He also directed the Engineer of the Department of Communications and Works to oblige the contractor to complete the construction work of the auditorium, otherwise, action would be taken against him.
Later, Chairman CMIT along with District Administration Officers visited the District Headquarters Hospital Uthal.
The Chief Minister Inspection Team inspected the various departments of DHQ Hospital.
Earlier, he also held meeting with concerned officials of departments and doctors to solve the issues of development projects for provision of facilities to public in the area.
