LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The newly-elected Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has received praise from various sectors of society for her cleanliness initiative.

Talking to APP on Sunday, Malik Sajid Ali Attique, representing the Narang Civil Society, commended the establishment of a complaint cell, emphasizing its importance in addressing grievances often overlooked by local bodies staff. He stressed the importance of citizen participation and urged them not to hesitate in reporting negligence.

Dr. Ahsaan Zafar, provincial president of Anjuman-e-Naujawanan-e-Pakistan, lauded the chief minister's warning to officers responsible for cleanliness, seeing it as a positive step towards improving the province's sanitation.

Common citizens have also expressed support for the initiative and pledged their contribution.

In line with her commitment to cleanliness, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given a two-week ultimatum to local bodies and concerned departments to eradicate all forms of uncleanliness. Additionally, she has established a toll-free number (080002345) for registering complaints related to sewerage blockage, broken roads, or water filtration issues, further emphasizing her dedication to ensuring a cleaner Punjab.