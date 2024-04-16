Open Menu

COAS, Saudi FM Discuss Bilateral Cooperation In Various Sectors

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 16, 2024 | 11:39 PM

The discussions centered on mutual interests and policies to further bolster bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2024) Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday reiterated full support for the Saudi delegation and conveyed his best wishes for mutually beneficial outcomes from the interaction for both states.

He was talking to Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Furhan Al Saud, who called on him in Islamabad today.

The esteemed visitor underscored the enduring and strategic nature of the relationship between the two nations, emphasizing on exploring multiple avenues for continued reinforcement of bilateral ties.

In response, the COAS conveyed appreciation for the delegation's visit, affirming traditional bond of fraternity between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He underscored the reverence and affection that the people of Pakistan hold for their Saudi brethren.

