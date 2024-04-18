Speakers at the International Conference on 'Innovation and Assessment' emphasized on the need for collective efforts to address prevailing challenges to education. They termed socioeconomic inequality and outdated curricula as basis for the educational challenges across the globe

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Speakers at the International Conference on 'Innovation and Assessment' emphasized on the need for collective efforts to address prevailing challenges to education. They termed socioeconomic inequality and outdated curricula as basis for the educational challenges across the globe.

The two-day International conference on 'Educational Innovation and Assessment' was organized by the Faculty of Education, FJWU which concluded at the university here on Thursday. The conference, which convened educators, researchers, and policymakers from across the globe, served as a platform for robust discussions and forward-thinking initiatives aimed at advancing the field of education in the 21st century.

On the second day of the conference, the keynote speakers Dr. Samina Malik, Rector International Islamic University, Islamabad and Dr. Allison Fox, Associate Head of school of Research and Knowledge Exchange, Open University UK delivered comprehensive presentations on critical issues facing education at present.

Dr. Malik highlighted the disparities in global education for sustainable development, emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts to overcome challenges such as socioeconomic inequalities and outdated curricula. She underscored the importance of long-term, flexible policy initiatives and system-wide monitoring to ensure the quality implementation of educational policies.

Dr. Fox in her address shed light on use of artificial intelligence (AI) in education and research, cautioning against the negative consequences of unmonitored AI applications. She stressed the importance of regulatory frameworks and partnerships to safeguard individuals' rights in AI-based systems, citing examples from the EU and the US.

During the conference, participants deliberated in the panel discussions and shared best practices in educational innovation, including the integration of AI in classrooms and innovative assessment methods. The event showcased competency-based assessment strategies and digital tools for providing timely feedback to students.

The chief guest commended the Faculty of Education, FJWU for their dedication to academic excellence and innovation. She emphasized the importance of ongoing collaboration and professional development in driving continuous improvement in educational practice.

The conference chair expressed gratitude to all participants and reiterated the university's commitment to fostering a culture of educational excellence and innovation.

The conference concluded with a note for promising continued dialogue in future, and collaboration on educational innovation and assessment.