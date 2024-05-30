Commissioner For Prevention Against Copy During Board Annual Examination
Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider Thursday announced the sudden closure of Government Boys Sachal Sarmast College Nawabshah during the ongoing annual examinations of the 11th and 12th classes held under the Board of education Shaheed Benazirabad.
On the occasion of his visit to the examination center, the commissioner gave strict instructions to the in-charge of the examination center and said that all possible steps should be taken to prevent copy during the ongoing board examinations as the transparency of the examination system is actually lacking.
While giving instructions to the invigilators and externals appointed by the board in the examination center and asked them to play their role in stopping the trend of copying during the ongoing examinations.
Aurangzeb Bhangwar, principal of the college and in-charge of the examination center informed the commissioner that measures have been taken to prevent copy in the examination center while 10 blocks have been established for 550 students in the examination center, he further said that electricity supply and cold water have also been arranged in the examination center.
APP/rzq/mwq
