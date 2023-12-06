Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2023 | 10:56 PM

Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Child Welfare Programme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Syed Khalid Hyder Shah has Inaugurated 2nd phase of the Mother and Child Welfare Programme worth Rs 50 billion in a simple ceremony held at Panjmoro Hospital of Saeed Abad Taluka.

The programme was initiated by the Sindh government to motivate pregnant women to prefer delivery of babies through hospitals instead of homes to improve their health.

Deputy Commissioner Matiari Lal Dino Mangi, Programme Manager Social Security Empowerment Agency Programme Hafiz Zafar uddin Qazi and Regional Manager PPHI Mazhar Veesar were also present.

This Programme was started by PPHI Sindh under the umbrella “Mother and Child Welfare Programme” through its 750 hospitals in 15 districts of Sindh with an estimated cost of 50 billion for which the World Bank has also provided basic financial assistance.

Under this programme, Rs. 30,000 would be paid to 1.3 million women during 33 months in instalments including basic health facilities, medicines, laboratory tests and early checkups on reaching hospitals so that pregnant women prefer maternity care at hospitals instead of their homes.

The second phase of this programme was started in three districts Matiari, Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan of Hyderabad Division while the first phase was continued in Tharparkar, Umerkot and Mirpurkhas districts, similarly third phase will be started in Sanghar, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta, Ghotki, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Qamber-Shahdadkot in January 2024.

