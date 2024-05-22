Open Menu

Commissioner Visits BISE

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Wednesday visited the Board of Intermediate

and Secondary Education (BISE) to view up-gradation project.

Being chairperson of the education board, she visited various sections and

reviewed one-widow project.

She directed the building department to accelerate the pace of work for early

completion of the project to facilitate students.

She also directed to complete construction of the boundary wall of the education board

and said that quality cleanliness system should be adopted in

the BISE premises.

Secretary BISE Dr Habibur Rehman, Controller Examination Dr Muhammad Jaffar

and others were also present.

