Commissioner Visits BISE
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Wednesday visited the Board of Intermediate
and Secondary Education (BISE) to view up-gradation project.
Being chairperson of the education board, she visited various sections and
reviewed one-widow project.
She directed the building department to accelerate the pace of work for early
completion of the project to facilitate students.
She also directed to complete construction of the boundary wall of the education board
and said that quality cleanliness system should be adopted in
the BISE premises.
Secretary BISE Dr Habibur Rehman, Controller Examination Dr Muhammad Jaffar
and others were also present.
