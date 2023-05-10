UrduPoint.com

Commissioning Ceremony Of Advanced Frigates For PN Held At China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :In an impressive ceremony held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard Shanghai, China; two newly built Type 054 A/P Frigates namely Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) TIPPU SULTAN and PNS SHAHJAHAN were commissioned in Pakistan Navy on Wednesday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the ceremony as chief guest and handed over the traditional Command Scrolls to the Commanding Officers of PN Ships, a news release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted that the commissioning of PNS TIPPU SULTAN and PNS SHAHJAHAN ushers a new chapter in Pak � China friendship that has matured and rests firmly on the pillars of trust, respect and mutual support. "The same is manifested in our defence collaborations." The Naval Chief added that with the active support of the People's Republic of China, Pakistan Navy has undertaken substantial measures to strengthen its force structure and progressive capability enhancement. He underscored that completion of the Type 054 A/P Project is a major leap towards strengthening capabilities to respond to maritime threats and contribution to peace and stability in the region.

Towards the end, the Admiral thanked and praised the concerted efforts made by all major stakeholders involved in the development of the ships including BOMETEC, SASTIND, PLA (N), HZ Shipyard and CSTC for the timely completion of the project despite pandemic challenges.

The contract for four multi-role frigates (Type 054-A/P) for Pakistan Navy was signed between Pakistan and China in 2018. The first and second ships PNS TUGHRIL and PNS TAIMUR joined the PN fleet in 2022. The development of these state-of-the-art naval units for Pakistan Navy is hinged upon modern stealth design with the capability to simultaneously engage in multiple naval operations to counter maritime threats.

The 4000 tons frigates are technologically advanced and highly capable platforms having enormous surface-to-surface, land attack, surface-to-air and underwater firepower coupled with extensive surveillance potential. These ships will provide deterrence and means for averting threats in our region while contributing towards the protection of Sea Lines of Communications (SLOCS).

The ceremony was attended by high level Civil & Military dignitaries including the Ambassador of Pakistan to China and officials of Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard.

