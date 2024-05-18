Construction of vehicle inspection and certification system building starts

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that the construction of Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) building has been started in Sialkot district.

According to the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the VICS center will be made functional from August 14, after which the facility of fitness inspection and certification of all commercial transport, including public/goods, will be available at the district level.

He expressed these views on the occasion of laying the foundation stone of VICS Center near Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) campus on Aimenabad Road. He said that this project is a joint venture of Transport and Transit Department, government of Punjab and Opus Inspection Private Limited.

He said that the Punjab government had provided 4 kanals of land for the construction of VICS Centre, while Opus Inspection Company will carry out construction work and vehicle inspection on the project and would install modern equipment for certification and run the center.

He said that Punjab had seen a rapid increase in the number of vehicles in the last decade. Vehicle increase has recorded an average annual growth rate of 14.54 percent. Similarly, the ownership of motorcycles and private cars has also seen a very high growth rate. As a result of this rapid increase in the number of vehicles, not only environmental problems have arisen, but there has been an alarming increase in traffic accidents, which is mainly due to the lack of reliable and timely inspection of the vehicles, he added.

To address concerns and concerns about inspection, the Transport Department is establishing Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) centers across Punjab to provide safe, reliable and efficient transport services, he further added.

He said that under this project, all domestic public and commercial transport would be inspected and verified using modern equipment and banning of smog-emitting vehicles could be possible.

Secretary RTA Muzaffar Hayat and Opus Inspection officials were also present on this occasion.