Open Menu

Construction Of Vehicle Inspection And Certification System Building Starts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Construction of vehicle inspection and certification system building starts

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that the construction of Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) building has been started in Sialkot district.

According to the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the VICS center will be made functional from August 14, after which the facility of fitness inspection and certification of all commercial transport, including public/goods, will be available at the district level.

He expressed these views on the occasion of laying the foundation stone of VICS Center near Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) campus on Aimenabad Road. He said that this project is a joint venture of Transport and Transit Department, government of Punjab and Opus Inspection Private Limited.

He said that the Punjab government had provided 4 kanals of land for the construction of VICS Centre, while Opus Inspection Company will carry out construction work and vehicle inspection on the project and would install modern equipment for certification and run the center.

He said that Punjab had seen a rapid increase in the number of vehicles in the last decade. Vehicle increase has recorded an average annual growth rate of 14.54 percent. Similarly, the ownership of motorcycles and private cars has also seen a very high growth rate. As a result of this rapid increase in the number of vehicles, not only environmental problems have arisen, but there has been an alarming increase in traffic accidents, which is mainly due to the lack of reliable and timely inspection of the vehicles, he added.

To address concerns and concerns about inspection, the Transport Department is establishing Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) centers across Punjab to provide safe, reliable and efficient transport services, he further added.

He said that under this project, all domestic public and commercial transport would be inspected and verified using modern equipment and banning of smog-emitting vehicles could be possible.

Secretary RTA Muzaffar Hayat and Opus Inspection officials were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab Company Vehicles Road Vehicle RTA Traffic Sialkot August Government College Women University Sialkot All From Government

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details her ..

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here

13 minutes ago
 vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Yo ..

Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..

19 minutes ago
 MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

27 minutes ago
 Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority establish ..

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established

3 hours ago
 Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

3 hours ago
 PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani s ..

PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

6 hours ago
 KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibilit ..

KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..

15 hours ago
 Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

15 hours ago
 KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility ..

KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..

15 hours ago
 150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team ..

150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan