Controversial appointment in PCB Selection Committee revoked on PM’s notice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) A controversial appointment in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Selection Committee was immediately rescinded upon the direction of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who is the Patron-in-Chief of PCB.

The prime minister has taken a serious notice of the appointment of Salman Butt, a controversial former cricket player, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release on Saturday.

The caretaker prime minister observed that there was no dearth of talent in Pakistan. And in cricket, which was the most popular and favourite game of Pakistanis, the selection committee should be free from any controversy.

He directed for inclusion of non-controversial and well-reputed selectors as members in the PCB Selection Committee.