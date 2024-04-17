Coordinated Efforts Stressed Against Drug Abuse
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 01:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Tank police have initiated efforts to ensure protection of children with focus on protecting them from drug addiction.
In this regard, Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Tank Cadet, Haji Nasir Khan held a meeting with the Child Protection Officer of the Social Welfare Department Naseebullah Khan at his office on Wednesday.
During the meeting, a number of issues were discussed pertaining to the welfare of children, especially strategies to prevent them from falling into the menace of drug addiction.
They agreed to launch a well-coordinated comprehensive campaign in collaboration with the district administration to raise awareness against use of drugs in order to make the district a drug-free zone.
Haji Nasir Khan said that drug addiction was a scourge which would be eradicated through collective efforts.
Recent Stories
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024
PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'
Hub rally on April 28
Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six drug peddlers held46 seconds ago
-
CEC Raja leads delegation to study Brazil's EVM system56 seconds ago
-
Drive with motorcycle safety wire: SP11 minutes ago
-
Bus conductor crushed to death11 minutes ago
-
E-rozgar centers providing top-notch facilities to freelancers21 minutes ago
-
Accountability court summons PPP leaders Arbab, Asma Alamgir21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's oil refineries set to enhance efficiency under Brownfield Refinery Policy31 minutes ago
-
Seven outlaws held, valuable, narcotics, arms recovered31 minutes ago
-
Smuggling of non-custom paid tyres thwarted31 minutes ago
-
CDA to develop number of modern parks in federal capital31 minutes ago
-
32 people died, 41 other injured in rain, flood related incident in KP: PDMA41 minutes ago
-
54 students of NUML visit Parliament House41 minutes ago