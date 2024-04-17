Coordinated efforts stressed against drug abuse

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Tank police have initiated efforts to ensure protection of children with focus on protecting them from drug addiction.

In this regard, Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Tank Cadet, Haji Nasir Khan held a meeting with the Child Protection Officer of the Social Welfare Department Naseebullah Khan at his office on Wednesday.

During the meeting, a number of issues were discussed pertaining to the welfare of children, especially strategies to prevent them from falling into the menace of drug addiction.

They agreed to launch a well-coordinated comprehensive campaign in collaboration with the district administration to raise awareness against use of drugs in order to make the district a drug-free zone.

Haji Nasir Khan said that drug addiction was a scourge which would be eradicated through collective efforts.