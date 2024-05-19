Cop Injured By Firing Of Unknown Motorcyclists
May 19, 2024
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Unknown motorcyclists opened indiscriminate firing on police party and fled away from the scene in the jurisdiction of naseerabad police station.
According to the police spokesman, the incident occurred when the police tried to stop the motorcyclists, but they responded with gunfire resultantly.
Due to the fire a constable was injured and he was shifted to the nearby hospital. SDPO Naseerabad visited the hospital to inquire the injured cop.
Additionally a search operation was being conducted to apprehend the unknown attackers. City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani stated that the accused will be arrested and will bring to justice.
He emphasized that these elements will be held accountable by the law and that the crackdown on organized and active gangs in the city will be continued.
He made it clear that it is the Primary duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of the people.
