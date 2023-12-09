Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) A man and his wife were killed when the car by which they were travelling rammed into a roadside tree in Chishtian, a private news channel reported on Saturday.

According to details, the accident occurred on Hasilpur Road when the driver lost control of the car due to over-speeding and the car hit a roadside tree, killing two persons on the spot.

A child travelling with the couple remained unhurt in the accident. Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to a nearby hospital.