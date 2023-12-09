Open Menu

Couple Dies As Car Hits Roadside Tree In Chishtian

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

A man and his wife were killed when the car by which they were travelling rammed into a roadside tree in Chishtian, a private news channel reported on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) A man and his wife were killed when the car by which they were travelling rammed into a roadside tree in Chishtian, a private news channel reported on Saturday.

According to details, the accident occurred on Hasilpur Road when the driver lost control of the car due to over-speeding and the car hit a roadside tree, killing two persons on the spot.

A child travelling with the couple remained unhurt in the accident. Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Driver Road Car Wife Man Hasilpur Chishtian

Recent Stories

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

1 hour ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

2 hours ago
 Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

2 hours ago
 Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

2 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

2 hours ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

2 hours ago
Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

2 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

2 hours ago
 PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

2 hours ago
 RJ Mall builder’s son Ehsan Dhoni arrested

RJ Mall builder’s son Ehsan Dhoni arrested

2 hours ago
 Former NA Speaker Asad Qaiser re-arrested after ge ..

Former NA Speaker Asad Qaiser re-arrested after getting bail

2 hours ago
 Unhealthy lifestyle, food consumption causing hear ..

Unhealthy lifestyle, food consumption causing heart, other ailments in people

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan