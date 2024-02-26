Couple trashed over child quarrel

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A couple was trashed over a dispute about a child quarrel in Qutbal town within the limits of Fatehjang Police Station on Sunday.

Tariq Mehmood has reported to the police that some Afghan children have subjected their son to torture while playing in the street.

When he and his wife went to Lal Zaman to complain about the incident, Lal, along with his son and other family members among them, trashed them and beat them with sticks and rods.

Later, they were shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital in critical condition.

Police arrested three nominated accused and launched a haunt against others after the registration of a case against them.

