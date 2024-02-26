Couple Trashed Over Child Quarrel
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 12:40 AM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A couple was trashed over a dispute about a child quarrel in Qutbal town within the limits of Fatehjang Police Station on Sunday.
Tariq Mehmood has reported to the police that some Afghan children have subjected their son to torture while playing in the street.
When he and his wife went to Lal Zaman to complain about the incident, Lal, along with his son and other family members among them, trashed them and beat them with sticks and rods.
Later, they were shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital in critical condition.
Police arrested three nominated accused and launched a haunt against others after the registration of a case against them.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrested proclaimed offender7 minutes ago
-
Dastgir stresses quick parliamentary functioning17 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Barat observed with religious fervor17 minutes ago
-
Interim CM approves Rs10m annual grant to Special Olympics Pakistan17 minutes ago
-
Roads leading to Lowari tunnel opened for traffic27 minutes ago
-
Transforming Pakistan's IT sector through skill development: Minister27 minutes ago
-
Nation to pray for security, stability of country on Shab-e-Barat: Bilawal27 minutes ago
-
Poets, intellectuals, journalists pays tribute to Zulf Pirzado27 minutes ago
-
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at KP, GB, Punjab, Kashmir: PMD37 minutes ago
-
MUST, Muslim Hands jointly launches Spring Tree Plantation Campaign47 minutes ago
-
HU confers degrees to 1,200 students, scholars57 minutes ago
-
Speech competition held among law students on “Palestine issue & laws on wars”57 minutes ago