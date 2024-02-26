Open Menu

Court Adjourns Hearing Of PA Illegal Appointments Case Till Mar 6

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2024 | 06:35 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Monday adjourned the hearing of Punjab Assembly illegal appointments case against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others till March 6.

The court summoned Parvez Elahi and other accused on the next date of hearing for

indictment.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings,

wherein the jail officials produced Muhammad Khan Bhatti. Several co-accused also

appeared and marked their attendance during the proceedings.

The jail officials submitted a medical certificate and stated that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

could not be produced as he was sick.

At this, the court adjourned further proceedings till March 6 and summoned all accused

for indictment on the next date of hearing.

The court also dismissed applications filed by the accused for provision of clear copies

of the Challan and related documents due to appearance of their counsel.

The court held

that already copies of the Challan had been provided to the accused and if they needed

further documents then those would also be provided but the court proceedings should

not be delayed.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered the case, accusing

Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates

were denied positions while those who had not taken exams were appointed.

The ACE claimed that, as the then chief minister, Elahi misused his authority,

influencing appointments after receiving bribes.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had twice delayed the indictment of the

accused during the previous hearings.

