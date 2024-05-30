Court Awards Death Sentence In Murder Case
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded death sentence to accused in a murder case.
According to Police spokesman, the accused Aftab Gull had killed the victim Bilal Younas over personal enmity.
After recording witnesses from both sides, the court announced punishment and imposed fine of Rs 500,00 on the convict while the convict will have to pay Rs 200,000 additional amount on the damages charge.
A case was registered against the convict at the New Town Police Station in 2022.
