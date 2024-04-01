Court Cancels Arrest Warrants Of Amin Gandapur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) A local court on Monday cancelled the arrest warrants of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a case pertaining to protest and vandalizing the public property.
Judicial Magistrate Naveed Khan issued the order and adjourned hearing of the case against Gandapur till May 20.
Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had approached the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad to cancel the non-bailable arrest warrant in the long march and vandalism case.
The petition has stated that Ali Amin Gandapur never deliberately avoided appearance in the court. It has been stated in the application that Ali Amin Gandapur could not appear in the court due to his election engagements, and he apologizes unconditionally for disobeying the court orders.
The petition has requested that the ongoing non-bailable arrest warrant of Ali Amin Gandapur be cancelled.
