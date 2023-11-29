A local court on Wednesday dismissed the acquittal plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in the woman judge threatening case and decided to initiate the trial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) A local court on Wednesday dismissed the acquittal plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in the woman judge threatening case and decided to initiate the trial.

Civil Judge Murid Abbas announced the verdict which was previously reserved on the petition of PTI chairman.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till December 20.

It may be mentioned here that the Margalla Police Station had registered a case against the PTI chairman for his threatening remarks about Judge Zeba Chaudhry during his speech in F-9 Park Islamabad.