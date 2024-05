Court grants interim bail to Shoaib Shaheen

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ahmad Arshad Mehmood Jasra on Thursday granted interim bail to senior lawyer Shoaib Shaheen in a case registered at the Police Station Secretariat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Judge Ahmad Arshad Mehmood Jasra on Thursday granted interim bail to senior lawyer Shoaib Shaheen in a case registered at the Police Station Secretariat.

Shoaib Shaheen, who is a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader, was instructed the court to submit surety bonds of Rs 5,000.

The court adjourned the hearing till June 3.