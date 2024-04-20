Open Menu

CPEC Has Given New Boost To Economic, Cultural Relations B/w Pakistan, China: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 20, 2024 | 04:33 PM

CPEC has given new boost to economic, cultural relations b/w Pakistan, China: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says China has made its mark around the world due to its economic development.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says economic and cultural relations between Pakistan and China are developing rapidly due to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

In his message on the International Day of Chinese language being observed on Saturday (today), Prime Minister said China has made its mark around the world due to its economic development. He said the Chinese culture and language are rapidly becoming popular all over the world.

Shehbaz Sharif said the Chinese has become the major language of communication around the world. The United Nations has also included the Chinese language in the official languages of communication.

He said all possible measures are being taken at the public and private level to promote Chinese language and literature in Pakistan in order to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

In her message on the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said Chinese language has acquired a significant importance in the global perspective.

She said Chinese language is one of six official languages of the United Nations. She said China has proved its worth as an economic power across the globe.

Maryam Nawaz said relations with China are gaining strength with every passing day.

Meanwhile, Chinese Language Day is a United Nations celebration to promote multilingualism and cultural diversity.

The United Nations celebrates six separate days each to mark one of its six official languages to promote equal use of all these languages.

