Crackdown Against Profiteering, Overpricing Continued In Shaheed Benazirabad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 09:44 PM

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind crackdown against profiteering and overpricing was being carried out by the Revenue officers

In this connection Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Salmon Ayoub, Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Rameez Raja, Assistant Commissioner Babar Nizamani and Mukhtiarkar Daur Muhammad Ali Jamali visited vegetable, fruit and grocery shops and inspected prices of commodities.

Revenue officers also imposed a fine at Rs.5000 on violation of the SOPs formulated for Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

Assistant Commissioners on the occasion said that every possible effort was being taken to provide relief to masses in Holy month and strict action would be taken against traders found in profiteering.

