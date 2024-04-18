CS Sindh chairs meeting to accelerate Sehwan development initiatives

The Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah chaired a meeting on Thursday at Shahbaz hall Hyderabad to discuss various matters including the renovation of Sehwan city and the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, as well as the construction of the dual carriageway road from Jamshoro to Sehwan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah chaired a meeting on Thursday at Shahbaz hall Hyderabad to discuss various matters including the renovation of Sehwan city and the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, as well as the construction of the dual carriageway road from Jamshoro to Sehwan.

According to a handout, addressing the meeting, the chief secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah said that during the Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, visitors face difficulties in reaching the shrine, and the purpose of this meeting is to discuss efforts to expand the roads and streets leading to the shrine, eliminate encroachments and improve the city of Sehwan Sharif. Apart from this, there is also a need to widen the road leading to the shrine from the bypass and build a footpath.

He emphasized the need to improve parking for vehicles, revive the bus stand and enhance drainage schemes. The chief secretary stated that there should be a road from the shrine to the fort as well. He strictly directed the officers of the Auqaf department to devise a regular procedure for devotees to visit the shrine.

The CS also directed the chairman to ensure effective tax collection within the limits of Sehwan municipality.

He instructed the secretary works and services Syed Aijaz Shah and other relevant officials to form a scheme for the widening of the road leading to the shrine and to prepare the scheme of bus stand and submit it to the secretary local government while he instructed the secretary public health to ensure the completion of the remaining drainage scheme by visiting Sehwan city.

The SSP Jamshoro Tariq Ali briefed the meeting that a large number of devotees participate in the Urs from all over the country, and the internal and external locations of the shrine are very narrow, which creates difficulties in fulfilling security duties.

The secretary health Rehan Baloch informed that the medicine warehouse in Sehwan is in the process of completion.

Secretary LG Syed Khalid Haider Shah, secretary public health Sohail Qureshi, secretary health Rehan Baloch, Commissioner Hyderabad Division and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the chief secretary also presided over a separate meeting regarding the loss of lives and property due to the delay in the construction of dual carriageway road to Sehwan. He expressed regret that due to the incomplete road, valuable lives are being lost.

Addressing the meeting, he said that the national highway authority (NHA) has delayed the completion of the road and did not finalize the work on time.

He said that the chief minister of Sindh has also spoken to the prime minister in this regard. He said that from 2019 to date, 115 people had lost their lives and 317 injured, which was a matter of grave concern.

The NHA officials stated that the dual carriageway road will be completed by June 2024. On this occasion, Deputy Inspector General Motorway Muhammad Saleem mentioned that there were 10 dangerous curves in the Indus highway due to which 90% of the accidents occur.

The CS instructed the officers of the Irrigation department to keep a close eye on the water situation in view of the environmental changes and to ensure the construction of the road keeping in view the heavy rains of 2022. The CS also directed the motorway police to increase its strength and establish a control room. The meeting was attended by Secretary local government, secretary works and services and other officers.

The Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro briefed the meeting, stating that efforts were underway for developmental work, provision of clean water, disposal of drainage and elimination of encroachments in Hyderabad, while some houses on Abdul Sattar Edhi road were built in the form of encroachment, which will be demolished and compensated in return. Moreover, the high transmission pole of HESCO also needs to be removed from the said road.