CTFK calls for not giving permission for 10 sticks cigarette packs

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2024 | 11:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Country head Campaign for Tobacco Free kids (CTFK) on Monday called for not giving permission to the tobacco industry for 10 sticks cigarette packs.

Malik Imran Ahmed, CTFK Country Head, in a statement, stated that the attempts for 10-stick packs by the tobacco industry were deeply troubling.

"It will not only undermine the progress made in tobacco control but also directly target children and low-income individuals who are most vulnerable to the harmful effects of tobacco consumption," he added.

Many countries, he said, had banned single-stick and small-stick packet sales because they were easier to purchase for children, youth and low-income groups.

He said if the 10 sticks pack cigarettes were allowed for export, there was a chance that the tobacco industry would sell them in the local market as counterfeit products.

