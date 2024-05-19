CWAs To Boost Overseas Employment Opportunities For Pakistanis Abroad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) has given the task to the Community Welfare Attaches (CWAs) stationed abroad to strategically enhance job opportunities for Pakistanis in the international market.
An official source told APP, that currently, there were 21 CWAs posted abroad by the Government of Pakistan.
The main aim of this task was to evaluate and improve the progress of CWAs in identifying and exploring targeted demand for employment prospects for Pakistani nationals through engagements with foreign employers.
This involved the formulation, signing, and execution of Letters of Intent (LOIs) and agreements with foreign companies, critical in amplifying the export of Pakistani manpower.
It has emphasized the crucial need for close collaboration between CWAs and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development, particularly in sharing information related to employment demands abroad and the necessary skills required for those jobs. This step will facilitate the design of training programs specifically tailored to the skills demanded by foreign companies, ensuring that Pakistani workers are well-equipped and aligned with global standards.
While underscoring the significance of this initiative, the official source highlighted its dual impact, not only in enhancing employment opportunities for Pakistanis abroad but also in contributing to the economic growth of the nation.
Furthermore, he stressed the essential role of CWAs in catering to the needs and resolving issues faced by overseas Pakistanis during their stay abroad.
This comprehensive approach is designed to ensure the well-being and seamless integration of Pakistani expatriates in their respective host countries.
The Ministry of Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development reiterates its commitment to spearheading initiatives that fortify global employment prospects for Pakistanis.
This strategic meeting signifies a significant stride towards realizing this vision and underscores the Ministry's dedication to the welfare and prosperity of overseas Pakistanis.
