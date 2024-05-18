Open Menu

Daily Exercise Boosts Cognitive Function, Says Experts

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Daily Exercise boosts cognitive function, says Experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Experts suggest that improving your ability to learn, retain information, and make quick, intelligent decisions can be achieved through brief but consistent physical activity.

Regular exercise has been shown to improve memory and higher-level cognitive skills such as organization, prioritization, and planning, as reported in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health.

According to the research, Just 6 to 10 minutes of physical activity a day can significantly enhance cognitive function, making you smarter and more focused at work.

Moderate exercises, which can include activities such as jogging, stair climbing, cycling, swimming, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), and fast running, were keys.

These activities should be challenging enough to maintain a conversation but not easy.

Conversely, a sedentary lifestyle can negatively impact mental abilities.

Research indicates that individuals who do not engage in any physical activity may experience a 1 to 2 percent decline in memory.

To stay alert and improve cognitive function, experts recommend exercising for at least 6 minutes a day. The more time spent exercising, the greater the mental and physical benefits.

By incorporating short bursts of physical activity into daily routine, cognitive abilities and overall intelligence can be booted significantly, research said.

Related Topics

Cycling Alert May National University

Recent Stories

2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs

2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs

28 minutes ago
 Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza So ..

Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail

33 minutes ago
 Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partn ..

Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi

46 minutes ago
 New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

52 minutes ago
 The conspiratorial elements involved in digital te ..

The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..

55 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details her ..

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here

2 hours ago
vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Yo ..

Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..

2 hours ago
 MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

2 hours ago
 Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority establish ..

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established

5 hours ago
 Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

5 hours ago
 PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani s ..

PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan