Daily Exercise Boosts Cognitive Function, Says Experts
Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Experts suggest that improving your ability to learn, retain information, and make quick, intelligent decisions can be achieved through brief but consistent physical activity.
Regular exercise has been shown to improve memory and higher-level cognitive skills such as organization, prioritization, and planning, as reported in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health.
According to the research, Just 6 to 10 minutes of physical activity a day can significantly enhance cognitive function, making you smarter and more focused at work.
Moderate exercises, which can include activities such as jogging, stair climbing, cycling, swimming, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), and fast running, were keys.
These activities should be challenging enough to maintain a conversation but not easy.
Conversely, a sedentary lifestyle can negatively impact mental abilities.
Research indicates that individuals who do not engage in any physical activity may experience a 1 to 2 percent decline in memory.
To stay alert and improve cognitive function, experts recommend exercising for at least 6 minutes a day. The more time spent exercising, the greater the mental and physical benefits.
By incorporating short bursts of physical activity into daily routine, cognitive abilities and overall intelligence can be booted significantly, research said.
