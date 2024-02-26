Open Menu

Dastgir Stresses Quick Parliamentary Functioning

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khurram Dastgir Khan on Sunday stressed the pressing need for the nation to move forward and urged the swift functioning of elected parliaments.

While talking to a private news channel, he underscored the importance of elected parliaments continuing their work unhindered. 

Addressing the issue of reserve seats of the Sunni Ittehad Council, he acknowledged it as a novel legal and constitutional matter requiring careful attention.

On the other hand, he said that as long as the elected house meets the constitutional criteria, it can proceed with its duties. However, he suggested that the matter might be taken to the courts for resolution.

Khurram stressed the inevitability of collaborating with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), assuring full support and cooperation to overcome the country's challenges and foster stability.

He underscored the importance of working together with all political parties to ensure progress and development for the country.

The country needs a unified approach to tackle issues such as poverty and unemployment and promises to prioritize the well-being of all citizens, he added.

He highlighted economic challenges such as debt repayments and inflation as immediate concerns, affirming the government's commitment to addressing them with a focus on efficiency.

