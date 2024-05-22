DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Fixing Price Of Food Items
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Shariyar Gul Memon, chaired a meeting regarding fixing the prices of daily food items in Shaheed Benazirabad district was held in his office today.
Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Shariyar Memon said that all possible steps will be taken to provide relief in the prices of food items to the people of the district
In this regard, the prices of food items have been fixed in today's meeting. In the meeting, 80 grams of bread (chapati) is Rs 10,120 grams of tandoor roti Rs.
15, oiled naan Rs. 25and the price of plain naan has been fixed at Rs.20, while the price of chicken Karahi Rs.1800 per kg
Similarly, the price of ice per can has been fixed at Rs. 350
On this occasion, the DC issued strict instructions to the representatives of the hotel association to fix the prices according to the new reduced prices. They should be implemented otherwise legal action will be taken against the violators, DC added.
