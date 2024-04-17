DC chairs review meeting of DEG

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhal Magsi Ejaz Sarwar chaired a monthly review meeting of District Education Group (DEG) on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhal Magsi Ejaz Sarwar chaired a monthly review meeting of District Education Group (DEG) on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by District Education Officer Jhal Magsi Abdul Sattar Longo, Deputy District Education Officer Abdul Rasool Khosa, Principal Government Boys Higher Secondary school Gandawa Qazi Khuda Bakhsh, District Program Manager (UNICEF) Amir Iqbal Zehri and other officers of the Education Department.

District Education Officer Jhal Magsi Abdul Sattar Longo gave a detailed briefing to the participants of the meeting regarding the teaching and learning process and the problems faced in all the schools of the district.

While addressing the participants of the meeting, DC Ejaz Sarwar said that all the educational institutions of the district should be made fully functional.

He said that teachers and other staff of schools should ensure cleanliness of educational centers because only thanks to education, nations could move on the path of development.

Like other districts of the province, the government of Balochistan is using all the resources to solve the problems faced by the educational institutions of Jhal Magsi district on a priority basis so that the future architects of the district can be enlightened by the lamp of knowledge, he said.