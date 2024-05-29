Open Menu

DC Directs Relevant Officers To Take Preemptive Measures Ahead Of Monsoon

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 07:26 PM

DC directs relevant officers to take preemptive measures ahead of monsoon

Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority Zain-ul-Abideen Memon has directed relevant officers to take all possible measures to handle the potential monsoon rains and flood situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority Zain-ul-Abideen Memon has directed relevant officers to take all possible measures to handle the potential monsoon rains and flood situation.

He emphasized that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has repeatedly issued alerts about thunderstorms and heavy rains, necessitating preparedness from all departments involved.

During a meeting with officials from various departments, he urged that all necessary arrangements should be made in advance to avoid any emergency situations.

Officials from the local government and the irrigation department briefed him about ongoing efforts to clean drains, with an expectation to complete the work before the monsoon season begins.

The officials assured that a contingency plan about the current status of pumping stations and the availability of essential equipment, including generators, would be submitted soon.

The DC also directed the officers to identify areas where drain cleaning has not yet completed.

He instructed the TMC personnel to finalize all the arrangements before the monsoon season.

The health department officials were also directed to take all possible steps to handle any emergency.

Moreover, Memon ordered the establishment of a 24-hour active control room with designated focal persons.

He also instructed the HESCO officials to address technical issues and ensure the trimming of trees to prevent power disruptions. The education department officials were asked to provide details regarding relief camps for potential flood victims and to identify dilapidated and hazardous buildings.

Memon stated that action would be taken against officers absent from the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shehzad Ahmed Sahi, Additional Deputy Commissioner II Mehwish Aijaz, Assistant Commissioner Rural Anees Ahmed Abbasi, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saud Ahmed Baloch, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa, Assistant Commissioner city Babar Saleh Rahpoto, Municipal Commissioner HMC Jam Zahoor Lakhan, MD WASA Zeeshan Malik and other officials from the Irrigation, HESCO, civil defense and related departments.

Related Topics

Education Flood Qasimabad Saud All From Government Rains

Recent Stories

UAJK unveils National Curriculum for Industrial En ..

UAJK unveils National Curriculum for Industrial Engineering Technology

3 minutes ago
 District Coordination Committee held in Jhang

District Coordination Committee held in Jhang

3 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan meets Prime Minister of Tajikistan

Aleem Khan meets Prime Minister of Tajikistan

3 minutes ago
 Chairperson directs to ensure transparency in PBTE ..

Chairperson directs to ensure transparency in PBTE exams

3 minutes ago
 CPEC second phase to be successful with best divid ..

CPEC second phase to be successful with best dividends ahead: Sen Mushahid

16 minutes ago
 DC Kohat urges parents to vaccinate children again ..

DC Kohat urges parents to vaccinate children against polio to prevent disability

16 minutes ago
Govt to tackle rising production costs, industry c ..

Govt to tackle rising production costs, industry challenges: Jam Kamal

23 minutes ago
 Dial Zero Goes Global with New Offices in UAE and ..

Dial Zero Goes Global with New Offices in UAE and Singapore

32 minutes ago
 Health authority advises preventive measures to av ..

Health authority advises preventive measures to avoid the Congo virus

33 minutes ago
 4 students to present Pakistan in IOI

4 students to present Pakistan in IOI

33 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results

Tennis: French Open results

33 minutes ago
 Dick Schoof: Ex-security boss tapped for Dutch PM

Dick Schoof: Ex-security boss tapped for Dutch PM

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan