DC Directs Relevant Officers To Take Preemptive Measures Ahead Of Monsoon
Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 07:26 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority Zain-ul-Abideen Memon has directed relevant officers to take all possible measures to handle the potential monsoon rains and flood situation.
He emphasized that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has repeatedly issued alerts about thunderstorms and heavy rains, necessitating preparedness from all departments involved.
During a meeting with officials from various departments, he urged that all necessary arrangements should be made in advance to avoid any emergency situations.
Officials from the local government and the irrigation department briefed him about ongoing efforts to clean drains, with an expectation to complete the work before the monsoon season begins.
The officials assured that a contingency plan about the current status of pumping stations and the availability of essential equipment, including generators, would be submitted soon.
The DC also directed the officers to identify areas where drain cleaning has not yet completed.
He instructed the TMC personnel to finalize all the arrangements before the monsoon season.
The health department officials were also directed to take all possible steps to handle any emergency.
Moreover, Memon ordered the establishment of a 24-hour active control room with designated focal persons.
He also instructed the HESCO officials to address technical issues and ensure the trimming of trees to prevent power disruptions. The education department officials were asked to provide details regarding relief camps for potential flood victims and to identify dilapidated and hazardous buildings.
Memon stated that action would be taken against officers absent from the meeting.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shehzad Ahmed Sahi, Additional Deputy Commissioner II Mehwish Aijaz, Assistant Commissioner Rural Anees Ahmed Abbasi, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saud Ahmed Baloch, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa, Assistant Commissioner city Babar Saleh Rahpoto, Municipal Commissioner HMC Jam Zahoor Lakhan, MD WASA Zeeshan Malik and other officials from the Irrigation, HESCO, civil defense and related departments.
