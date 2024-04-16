DC Directs To Enforce Newly Fixed Roti, Naan Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 10:38 PM
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair on Tuesday directed the Price Controlling Magistrates to enforce the newly fixed rates for Roti and Naan by the Punjab government in Jhang
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair on Tuesday directed the price Controlling Magistrates to enforce the newly fixed rates for Roti and Naan by the Punjab government in Jhang.
According to the DC office, following directives Assistant Commissioners and Price Controlling Magistrates launched a crackdown against the violators, arrested the hotel owners, and imposed fines.
They inspected 1,228 places during their visit to markets and bazaars across the region, arrested four owners, and imposed a fine of Rs 70,000, the DC office said.
APP/dba/378
Recent Stories
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024
PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'
Hub rally on April 28
Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..
Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack on Israel
Human traffickers gang busted in Mirpurkhas, 2 girls rescued
Man killed in Attock
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Chief Minister calls on Chairman Senate13 minutes ago
-
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors54 minutes ago
-
PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry52 minutes ago
-
Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif1 hour ago
-
Human traffickers gang busted in Mirpurkhas, 2 girls rescued1 hour ago
-
Man killed in Attock1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's envoy holds meeting with biosafety, biotechnology team in Brussels1 hour ago
-
Empowering women economically crucial for society development: Nilofar Bakhtiar2 hours ago
-
Railways police seek cancellation bail of constable who manhandled woman2 hours ago
-
Fawad Chaudhry implicated in 40 cases, LHC told2 hours ago
-
PDMA Punjab ready to deal with series of rains2 hours ago
-
LHC suspends victory notification of Rana Arshad from PP-1332 hours ago