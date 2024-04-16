Open Menu

DC Directs To Enforce Newly Fixed Roti, Naan Rates

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 10:38 PM

DC directs to enforce newly fixed Roti, Naan rates

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair on Tuesday directed the Price Controlling Magistrates to enforce the newly fixed rates for Roti and Naan by the Punjab government in Jhang

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair on Tuesday directed the price Controlling Magistrates to enforce the newly fixed rates for Roti and Naan by the Punjab government in Jhang.

According to the DC office, following directives Assistant Commissioners and Price Controlling Magistrates launched a crackdown against the violators, arrested the hotel owners, and imposed fines.

They inspected 1,228 places during their visit to markets and bazaars across the region, arrested four owners, and imposed a fine of Rs 70,000, the DC office said.

APP/dba/378

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Hotel Fine Visit Jhang Price Market

Recent Stories

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

50 minutes ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

51 minutes ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

51 minutes ago
 COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

54 minutes ago
 Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

52 minutes ago
 PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: ..

PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry

52 minutes ago
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

1 hour ago
 Hub rally on April 28

Hub rally on April 28

1 hour ago
 Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of cl ..

Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..

1 hour ago
 Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack ..

Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack on Israel

1 hour ago
 Human traffickers gang busted in Mirpurkhas, 2 gir ..

Human traffickers gang busted in Mirpurkhas, 2 girls rescued

1 hour ago
 Man killed in Attock

Man killed in Attock

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan