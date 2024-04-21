DC, DPO Visit Polling Stations To Examine Polling Process
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad and District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood on Saturday visited various polling stations to examine the ongoing polling process of by-elections on national assembly seat NA-44.
The DC and DPO visited polling stations in different areas including Dera City, Paharpur, Kotjai and others and examined the polling process and security situation during the by-elections on national assembly seat NA-44, which was vacated by Ali Amin Gandapur upon after being elected as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister.
The deputy commissioner met with the polling staff and directed them to ensure proper arrangements for voters so that they could utilize their right to vote.
The DPO met with the officers and personnel on security duty and directed them to fully cooperate with the polling staff besides ensuring security arrangements at the stations.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
QAU alumni demands to declare university as Flagship Institution27 seconds ago
-
Six injured in road accident10 minutes ago
-
MDA removes encroachments in busy areas of city11 minutes ago
-
Two killed, two injured in wall collapse21 minutes ago
-
Meeting regarding expediting Cotton crop production held30 minutes ago
-
PM renews pledge to realize Allama Iqbal’s vision of Pakistan30 minutes ago
-
5000 cops deployed to ensure security for Pak-NZ T-20 matches40 minutes ago
-
BISP registration process continues in Sargodha40 minutes ago
-
Three killed, four injured in road mishap40 minutes ago
-
Strict action being taken against electricity thieves: Pindi admin50 minutes ago
-
RDA advises citizens not to invest in illegal housing societies51 minutes ago
-
FBISE Rawalpindi finalizes foolproof arrangements for Intermediate first annual exams 20241 hour ago