DC, DPO visit polling stations to examine polling process

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad and District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood on Saturday visited various polling stations to examine the ongoing polling process of by-elections on national assembly seat NA-44.

The DC and DPO visited polling stations in different areas including Dera City, Paharpur, Kotjai and others and examined the polling process and security situation during the by-elections on national assembly seat NA-44, which was vacated by Ali Amin Gandapur upon after being elected as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister.

The deputy commissioner met with the polling staff and directed them to ensure proper arrangements for voters so that they could utilize their right to vote.

The DPO met with the officers and personnel on security duty and directed them to fully cooperate with the polling staff besides ensuring security arrangements at the stations.