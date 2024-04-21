Open Menu

DC, DPO Visit Polling Stations To Examine Polling Process

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM

DC, DPO visit polling stations to examine polling process

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad and District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood on Saturday visited various polling stations to examine the ongoing polling process of by-elections on national assembly seat NA-44.

The DC and DPO visited polling stations in different areas including Dera City, Paharpur, Kotjai and others and examined the polling process and security situation during the by-elections on national assembly seat NA-44, which was vacated by Ali Amin Gandapur upon after being elected as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister.

The deputy commissioner met with the polling staff and directed them to ensure proper arrangements for voters so that they could utilize their right to vote.

The DPO met with the officers and personnel on security duty and directed them to fully cooperate with the polling staff besides ensuring security arrangements at the stations.

Related Topics

National Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Vote Nasir NA-44

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

15 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

15 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

15 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

15 hours ago
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

15 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

15 hours ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

15 hours ago
 Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

15 hours ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

15 hours ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan