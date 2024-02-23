DC Duki Reviews Steps Of Annual Admission Drive In Govt Schools
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 09:37 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Duki Captain (Rtd) Fayyaz Ali on Friday chaired a meeting of the District Education Group to review measures of Annual admission drive in government schools in the area
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Duki Captain (Rtd) Fayyaz Ali on Friday chaired a meeting of the District Education Group to review measures of Annual admission drive in government schools in the area.
The meeting was attended by District Education Officer (DEO) Naseebullah Nasir, Education Manager Ubaid Khan Tareen, DDOE Thal Faqirullah Tareen, Senior Clerk Mujibur Rahman Tareen, CPD Officer Muhammad Aslam and others.
It was decided in the meeting that action will be taken against the absent officers of District Education Group and the Annual enrolment campaign would be vigorously pursued so that more and more children could be equipped with the jewel of education.
The meeting said that the target of 1384 of children would be achieved during the drive saying that he would cooperate with the district administration and Education Department to get the target of campaign for interest of children future.
District level committee, Tehsil level committee, school level committees were formed to conduct the admission campaign by DC.
The DC said that very soon the regular admission campaign plan would be announced through a press conference.
Recent Stories
Dera police seized NCP items worth over Rs. 5 million
PMDC achieves accreditation from WFME
Strict security measures orderd on Shab-e-Bar'at
Prevention of Burn Injury; Children’s Poster Contest held
City security arrangements reviewed
4 dead as fire ravages residential block in Spain's Valencia
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declares reserves seats for Balochista ..
HMC achieved significant milestone by handling 115 cases of thrombolysis effecti ..
Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty holds sports gala
Kristin Hawkins visits QAL, pens MoU for Lincoln Corner
Aawaz II network organizes provincial consultation
Awais grabs 2nd spot in Asian Snooker C'ship
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dera police seized NCP items worth over Rs. 5 million4 minutes ago
-
PMDC achieves accreditation from WFME4 minutes ago
-
Strict security measures orderd on Shab-e-Bar'at4 minutes ago
-
Prevention of Burn Injury; Children’s Poster Contest held4 minutes ago
-
City security arrangements reviewed4 minutes ago
-
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declares reserves seats for Balochistan Assembly4 minutes ago
-
HMC achieved significant milestone by handling 115 cases of thrombolysis effectively29 minutes ago
-
Kristin Hawkins visits QAL, pens MoU for Lincoln Corner36 minutes ago
-
Aawaz II network organizes provincial consultation29 minutes ago
-
DEO distributes appointment orders among 16 relatives of employees in Lasbela31 minutes ago
-
Two-day Urs celebrations of eminent preacher of Islam Baba Peera Shah Ghazi (RA) to begin in Mirpur ..31 minutes ago
-
COMSTECH announces 85 fellowships for Yemen31 minutes ago